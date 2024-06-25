Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert Back To Decentralised Exam System

Demanding an impartial probe into the allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 exam, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination.
TMC supremo Banerjee has demanded PM Modi to revert to the previous system in which states conducted their entrance examinations.
“I strongly urge you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this examination by the state governments and abolish the NEET examination. This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirant students in the system,” she has said in a letter to PM Modi.
She said the matter should be investigated thoroughly.
“Such instances jeopardise the career and aspirations of students who look forward to get admission into these medical courses. Such instances not only compromise the quality of medical education but adversely affect the quality of medical facilities and treatment,” she said in her letter.
“The present system has led to massive corruption,” she added.
Meanwhile, in another letter to Modi, Banerjee has expressed her “strong reservation” over the Centre excluding the state government from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty.
She has said that the two issues should not be discussed without the Bengal government’s involvement.
Banerjee also referred to the recent discussions between PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.
She said it appeared that water-sharing issues relating to the Ganges and Teesta rivers may have been discussed during the meeting.
“Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and opinion of the state government is neither acceptable nor desirable,” Banerjee said.