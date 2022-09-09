Friday, Sep 09, 2022
West Bengal CM Mourns Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new king and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 9:27 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.  

Her death marked the end of an era, the CM observed. The queen died after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.  

Banerjee tweeted "I express my condolences to the British royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."  

"An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode," Banerjee said. The Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral Thursday evening and will return to London next day, the statement said.  

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new king and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

-With PTI Input

