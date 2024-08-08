Parliament: Waqf Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Congress's Opposition

Amid Congress's opposition, the Centre on Friday introduced the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha. It's draconian, fundamental attack on Constitution, Congress leader Venugopal said while opposing introduction of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.
The issue also was discussed at a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs that was chaired by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament House Annexe.
The Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. Track Parliament Live Updates
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.
According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, which was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction, it seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property.
It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.
The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.
Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Hibi Eden have on Thursday gave notices to oppose the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha. Venugopal said the Congress will oppose the bill and has also given a notice for the same.