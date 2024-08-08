National

Parliament News LIVE: Waqf Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha, Oppn Questions 'Timing'

Parliament Session LIVE: As the Monsoon session of the Parliament is underway, the Waqf Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding for the bill to be sent to Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny afterwards. Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, opposition leaders staged a walkout after the Chair refused their demand to discuss the Vinesh Phogat disqualification issue.

O
Outlook Web Desk
8 August 2024
8 August 2024
Waqf Bill to be tabled in the Lok Sabha | PTI
Parliament News LIVE: The Waqf Bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha today. The introduction of the bill has been 'shamed' by the opposition, with leaders demanding that the bill be sent to the Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny afterwards. Meanwhile, the government said at the Committee's meeting that it will not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction. Notably, the Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. In Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, the Opposition parties staged a walkout after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar refused their demand to raise the issue over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from 2024 Paris Olympics.
LIVE UPDATES

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Oppn Always Opposes, That's Their Work, Says Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini told news agency ANI, "The opposition always opposes, that's their work. They label good things as bad. The PM has brought many good schemes but they say that all these things are wrong. I have also seen it from the last 10 years."

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Supriya Sule 'Requests' Govt To Withdraw Bill

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said that she "requests" the central government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. If not, she asked them to at least send it to a standing committe for scrutiny.

She also said that the opposition leaders found out about the bill from the media, asking what was this new way of informing others about a bill.

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Asks 'How Is It Against Muslims?'

JD(U) MP & Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan countered the Opposition and said, " How is it against Muslims? This law is being made to bring transparency...The opposition is comparing it with temples, they are diverting from the main issue....KC Venugopal (Congress) should explain how thousands of Sikhs were killed…which taxi driver killed Indira Gandhi? Now, they are talking about minorities."

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Direct Violation Of Article 30, Says DMK MP

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "It is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. This bill targets a particular religious group."

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Says 'This Is Attack On Federal System'

Opposing the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "We are Hindus but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions. This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India clearly taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system."

"Through this bill, they are putting a provision that non-Muslims also be members of the Waqf governing council. It is a direct attack on freedom of religion...Next you will go for Christians, then Jains...People of India will not buy this kind of divisive politics now," Venugopal added.

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Oppn 'Shames' Introduction Of The Bill

As the Waqf Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition 'shamed' the Centre's move.

Parliament Session LIVE: Waqf (Amendment) Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Changes In Waqf Law |Part-2

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities. | READ HERE: Waqf Bill Explainer

Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Changes In Waqf Law | Details

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies, according to its statement of objects and reasons mentioned in a news agency PTI report.

Parliament Session LIVE: What Is Waqf Act Of 1995 |FAQ Answered

The Waqf Act, of 1995 was enacted to regulate 'auqaf' by a wakif. Later, it was amended in 2013 by the UPA government.

The Central Waqf Council is a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and was set up in 1964 as per the provision given in the Waqf Act, 1954 as an Advisory Body to the Central Government on matters concerning the working of the Waqf Boards and the due administration of Auqaf.

The Waqf Act, 1954 was subsequently repealed and after new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards.

The state governments establish the State Waqf Boards, which work towards management, regulation and protect the Waqf properties by constituting district, mandal and other committees for the individual Waqf institutions.

Parliament Session LIVE: Oppn Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

Opposition leaders staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after chairman Jagdeep Dhankar did not allow them to raise the matter of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from 2024 Paris Olympics.

After the tabling of the listed papers, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the Phogat disqualification issue, saying that he wants to know "who is behind" it. However, Dhankar did not allow Kharge to raise the issue. | READ MORE

Parliament Session LIVE: Waqf Bill To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha, Congress Set To Oppose

The Congress is set to oppose the introduction of the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha, which is taking place on Thursday. The issue also was discussed at a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs that was chaired by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament House Annexe. | READ MORE

Parliament News LIVE: Monsoon Session Proceedings Underway

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the Parliament proceedings. We bring you real-time updates of all that's happening in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, news that matters the most to you.

Follow our live blog for regular updates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News LIVE: Waqf Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha, Oppn Questions 'Timing'
  2. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  3. SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today
  4. Parliament: Waqf Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Congress's Opposition
  5. Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Check Out First Pics
  2. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
  3. Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces
  4. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
  5. Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
  2. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  3. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  4. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  5. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar In Women's Golf Round 2 Action