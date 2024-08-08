Parliament News LIVE: Waqf Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha, Oppn Questions 'Timing'

Waqf Bill to be tabled in the Lok Sabha | PTI

Parliament News LIVE: The Waqf Bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha today. The introduction of the bill has been 'shamed' by the opposition, with leaders demanding that the bill be sent to the Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny afterwards. Meanwhile, the government said at the Committee's meeting that it will not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction. Notably, the Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. In Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, the Opposition parties staged a walkout after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar refused their demand to raise the issue over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from 2024 Paris Olympics.

8 Aug 2024, 01:38:05 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Oppn Always Opposes, That's Their Work, Says Hema Malini BJP MP Hema Malini told news agency ANI, "The opposition always opposes, that's their work. They label good things as bad. The PM has brought many good schemes but they say that all these things are wrong. I have also seen it from the last 10 years."

8 Aug 2024, 01:28:13 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Supriya Sule 'Requests' Govt To Withdraw Bill NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said that she "requests" the central government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. If not, she asked them to at least send it to a standing committe for scrutiny. She also said that the opposition leaders found out about the bill from the media, asking what was this new way of informing others about a bill.

8 Aug 2024, 01:32:06 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Asks 'How Is It Against Muslims?' JD(U) MP & Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan countered the Opposition and said, " How is it against Muslims? This law is being made to bring transparency...The opposition is comparing it with temples, they are diverting from the main issue....KC Venugopal (Congress) should explain how thousands of Sikhs were killed…which taxi driver killed Indira Gandhi? Now, they are talking about minorities."

8 Aug 2024, 01:24:37 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Direct Violation Of Article 30, Says DMK MP DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "It is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. This bill targets a particular religious group."

8 Aug 2024, 01:23:17 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Says 'This Is Attack On Federal System' Opposing the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "We are Hindus but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions. This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India clearly taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system." "Through this bill, they are putting a provision that non-Muslims also be members of the Waqf governing council. It is a direct attack on freedom of religion...Next you will go for Christians, then Jains...People of India will not buy this kind of divisive politics now," Venugopal added.

8 Aug 2024, 01:17:46 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Oppn 'Shames' Introduction Of The Bill As the Waqf Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition 'shamed' the Centre's move.

8 Aug 2024, 01:12:23 pm IST Parliament Session LIVE: Waqf (Amendment) Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

8 Aug 2024, 01:10:21 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Changes In Waqf Law |Part-2 The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities. | READ HERE: Waqf Bill Explainer

8 Aug 2024, 01:10:21 pm IST Waqf Bill Parliament LIVE: Changes In Waqf Law | Details The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. The bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property. It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies, according to its statement of objects and reasons mentioned in a news agency PTI report.

8 Aug 2024, 01:07:04 pm IST Parliament Session LIVE: What Is Waqf Act Of 1995 |FAQ Answered The Waqf Act, of 1995 was enacted to regulate 'auqaf' by a wakif. Later, it was amended in 2013 by the UPA government. The Central Waqf Council is a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and was set up in 1964 as per the provision given in the Waqf Act, 1954 as an Advisory Body to the Central Government on matters concerning the working of the Waqf Boards and the due administration of Auqaf. The Waqf Act, 1954 was subsequently repealed and after new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards. The state governments establish the State Waqf Boards, which work towards management, regulation and protect the Waqf properties by constituting district, mandal and other committees for the individual Waqf institutions.

8 Aug 2024, 01:02:48 pm IST Parliament Session LIVE: Oppn Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Opposition leaders staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after chairman Jagdeep Dhankar did not allow them to raise the matter of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from 2024 Paris Olympics. After the tabling of the listed papers, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the Phogat disqualification issue, saying that he wants to know "who is behind" it. However, Dhankar did not allow Kharge to raise the issue. | READ MORE

8 Aug 2024, 01:00:04 pm IST Parliament Session LIVE: Waqf Bill To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha, Congress Set To Oppose The Congress is set to oppose the introduction of the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha, which is taking place on Thursday. The issue also was discussed at a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs that was chaired by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament House Annexe. | READ MORE