Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP Police Arrests Jaish Terrorist Tasked With Killing Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate in May had sparked outrage and protests across the country and abroad, prompting the BJP to suspend her.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.(File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, who was tasked with carrying out a 'fidayeen' attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Accused Mohammad Nadeem (25) is a native of Kunda Kala village under Gangoh police station area in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

The ADGP claimed that the police recovered chats and voice messages from Nadeem's phone and these messages were traced to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Two SIM cards and literature on preparing various kinds bombs were also recovered from him. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at ATS police station in Lucknow, the statement said.

Related stories

Prophet Muhammad Row: SC Clubs And Transfers FIRs Against Nupur Sharma To Delhi Police, Extends Interim Protection

Maharashtra: Mob Accuses Man Of Supporting Nupur Sharma, Attacks Him With Sharp Weapons

Rajasthan Police Arrests Pakistan National Who Allegedly Wanted To Harm Nupur Sharma

During interrogation, Nadeem admitted that he was in direct contact with JeM since 2018 and that the outfit had invited him over to Pakistan and Syria for special training, the statement said, adding he had been waiting for a visa.

Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate in May had sparked outrage and protests across the country and abroad, prompting the BJP to suspend her as its national spokesperson. She had received several death threats too.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India UP Police Anti- Terrorist Squad Nupur Sharma BJP Spokesperson Row Pakistan Terrorism Jaish-e-Mohammad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions