Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP CM To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' On Monday

To ensure 100% enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district on Monday.

UP CM To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' On Monday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 4:03 pm

To ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district on Monday.

This will be an effort by the state government towards shaping the future of primary education and holistic development of primary schools, an official release issued here stated.

Related stories

Around 7.5 Lakh Candidates Write Papers As Bengal Board Class 12 Exams Begin

‘Celebrate Exams As Festivals’: PM Modi To Students In ‘Pariskha Pe Charcha’

The chief minister has instructed officials that districts with low literacy rate should be prioritised and primary schools in the state should be equipped with better facilities, it stated.

The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' is being started from Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, according to the release.

Government schools must achieve all the goals of 'Operation Kayakalp' which aims at giving schools a facelift, Adityanath said.

He told officials that not only will public representatives be associated with the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', but also MLAs must adopt a school each, according to the release.

In addition to this, officials should also adopt schools for their holistic development, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also directed that all government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students.

Departmental officials must carry out a campaign to collaborate with alumni (of government schools) and private firms for transformation of state-run schools, he said.

Directions have also been issued to the basic education department to gear up for the abhiyan and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools, Adityanath said.

Students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks under the campaign, the release said. 

Tags

National School Chalo Abhiyan Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath BJP Government Of India Primary Education Operation Kayakalp Government Schools Uttar Pradesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Rates To Support Growth: Analysts

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Rates To Support Growth: Analysts

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours