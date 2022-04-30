Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
UP CM Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

In a tweet, the Home Minister's office said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met him.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI photo

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 1:15 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday. Adityanath was in the national capital to attend a joint conference of Chief Ministers and  Chief Justices of High Courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conference.

In a tweet, the Home Minister's office said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met him. It also shared a picture of Adityanath presenting Shah a copy of 'Bharat Ko Samajhane ki Sharten', a book written by Suryakant Bali in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Home Minister's Office Addressed Conference Joint Conference Chief Justices High Courts Bharat Ko Samajhane Ki Sharten' Book Author
