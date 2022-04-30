UP CM Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday. Adityanath was in the national capital to attend a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conference.

In a tweet, the Home Minister's office said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met him. It also shared a picture of Adityanath presenting Shah a copy of 'Bharat Ko Samajhane ki Sharten', a book written by Suryakant Bali in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)