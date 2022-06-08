Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell

Uttar Pradesh: The teenager after killing his mother threatened his nine-year-old sister not to reveal the incident to anyone ,and used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body, the police said.

UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell
A poster of PUBG mobile game.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 5:02 pm

A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG and kept her body hidden in the house for two days, police said on Wednesday.

He allegedly threatened his nine-year-old sister not to reveal the incident to anyone and used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body, police said, adding the boy informed his father, an Army personnel posted in West Bengal, only when the smell became unbearable. 

The boy, who was addicted to the online game, was enraged after his mother asked him to stop playing and fatally shot her with his father's licensed gun, they said.

Related stories

Non-Profit Org Demands Ban On 'BGMI-PUBG', Claims It To Be New Avatar Of Banned Chinese App 'PUBG'

14-Year-Old Boy From Lahore Kills Mother, 3 Siblings 'Under The Influence' Of PUBG

Samantha Prabhu’s Holiday Picture Goes Viral, Fans Call Her ‘PUBG Girl’

Police said they recovered the partially decomposed body of the woman Tuesday night and sent it for post-mortem. The boy was apprehended.

The minor shot his mother on Saturday and hid the body inside a room for two days before informing his father, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said, "The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area. The deceased used to live with her two children in the house. Her husband, who is a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer), is currently posted in West Bengal."

"The 16-year-old boy was addicted to online game PUBG. He told us that his mother used to stop him from playing the game, this is why he killed her. The minor used the registered firearm of his father to kill the mother," he said.

Police said they have recovered the weapon.

According to the police, the minor shot dead the mother on Saturday night and took her younger sister to another room. He locked the room where the body was lying.

"On Tuesday evening when the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police," Abidi said.

"The boy initially tried to weave a false story around the incident but finally revealed the truth," he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PUBG Uttar Pradesh Crime Deodorant Mother Killed Son UP Police Game Addiction Army West Bengal JCO
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27