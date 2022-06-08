UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell

A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG and kept her body hidden in the house for two days, police said on Wednesday.

He allegedly threatened his nine-year-old sister not to reveal the incident to anyone and used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body, police said, adding the boy informed his father, an Army personnel posted in West Bengal, only when the smell became unbearable.

The boy, who was addicted to the online game, was enraged after his mother asked him to stop playing and fatally shot her with his father's licensed gun, they said.

Police said they recovered the partially decomposed body of the woman Tuesday night and sent it for post-mortem. The boy was apprehended.

The minor shot his mother on Saturday and hid the body inside a room for two days before informing his father, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said, "The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area. The deceased used to live with her two children in the house. Her husband, who is a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer), is currently posted in West Bengal."

"The 16-year-old boy was addicted to online game PUBG. He told us that his mother used to stop him from playing the game, this is why he killed her. The minor used the registered firearm of his father to kill the mother," he said.

Police said they have recovered the weapon.

According to the police, the minor shot dead the mother on Saturday night and took her younger sister to another room. He locked the room where the body was lying.

"On Tuesday evening when the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police," Abidi said.

"The boy initially tried to weave a false story around the incident but finally revealed the truth," he said.

