Unsuitable Histories: Replacing Facts With Fiction Has Dire Consequences

The re-writing of textbooks, which is now taking place, negates all this development of the last 70-80 years. We are being taken back to-and-from where we started. In fact, there is a further push backwards, with emphasis shifting to religion and selective presentation. If a bilingual coin was struck during the 10th century emphasising harmony between Hinduism and Islam—but as it doesn’t suit the narrative of the authorities, re-writing textbooks—it is ignored. A similar, but much-diluted effort of the same kind, undertaken by a king of “acceptable” religious denomination is instead highlighted. The "temple destruction” by a particular set of rulers is highlighted as if nothing else took place in Indian history since the 13th century, but similar acts by rulers of a different religion is totally suppressed. Nay, one re-written textbook glosses over all temple destructions caused by Marathas during their raids in north India, and students are instead told that the Maratha rule “preserved temples and educational institutions. Great women who contributed a lot—Razia Sultan, Nur Jahan, Jahanara and a host of others—are ignored, but “mighty Maratha women” like Tarabai and Ahilyabai find mention. At one place, the fact that both Iqta (under Delhi Sultans) and Jagir (under Mughals) were non-hereditary and transferrable is glossed over. Instead, students are told that transferability and non-hereditary character was actually achieved under the Marathas. What is the message that is being conveyed? Imagine the harm to the Indian psyche it is going to cause.