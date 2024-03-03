Languages Of A Lesser God?

The distribution network is also dominated by the multinationals. Distribution charges are up to 65%. If you buy a book priced at Rs 300 that is distributed by either Penguin or HarperCollins, nearly Rs 200 goes to these giants. The publisher is left with Rs 100 to distribute among the author, translator, editors, and printer charges, and of course, royalty to the multinational publisher. To the victor the spoils! Editors in these companies are asked to edit manuscripts of their Western branches (it is cheaper here), and this has hiked the editing fee from 75 paise to Rs 1 per word. An editor of a one lakh-word manuscript priced at say, Rs 300, rakes in Rs 1 lakh immediately, while the writer/translator gets 4-7% royalty on the net price after a considerable period. (The net price being Rs 100 after the distribution networks take their cut. Of this, the writer could get Rs 7 per copy and the translator even less). Foreign demand is beating us down.