Home National

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Terms Delhi MCD Elections Crucial For Entire Country

Delhi MCD Polls: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the central government is committed to make Delhi one of the best capitals in the world.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.(File photo) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 2:58 pm

India will become a developed country by 2047 as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where there is no place for "revri politics", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, taking a dig at the AAP-led Delhi government.  

He also said that the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls are "crucial" not just for the national capital, but for the entire country. 

Puri was speaking after flagging off a fleet of video vans as part of the BJP's electoral campaign. Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and other senior party leaders were also present at the event. 

"Under the Modi government, India has become the fifth largest economy of the world and is slated to be the third largest in a few years. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, India has to become a developed country by 2047, in which anarchism and  'revri politics'  have no place," Puri underlined.

The housing and urban affairs minister said the central government is committed to make Delhi one of the best capitals in the world.

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government, the minister said the dispensation did not allow the implementation of various welfare schemes of the Centre in Delhi.

"Before elections, they (AAP) start talking about freebies...," he alleged. 

The word "revri" ( sugar candy with sesame) was used by Modi in one of his speeches, referring to freebies like free water and electricity promised by political parties ahead of polls.

The saffron party has stepped up campaigning for the polls to 250 wards of MCD to be held on December 4.

"The party has deployed video vans in each of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. These vans will showcase videos highlighting the work done by the municipal corporations under the BJP rule and expose the failures and scams of the AAP government in Delhi," Delhi BJP vice president Aditya Jha said. 
 

