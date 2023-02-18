Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Uddhav Calls Meeting Of Party Leaders To Discuss Road Ahead After EC Recognises Shinde Faction As Real Shiv Sena

Home National

Uddhav Calls Meeting Of Party Leaders To Discuss Road Ahead After EC Recognises Shinde Faction As Real Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena's rival camp, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting on Saturday with its party leaders and functionaries after the Election Commission (EC) recognized Eknath Shinde as its genuine leader. 

Uddhav Calls Meeting Of Party Leaders To Discuss Road Ahead After EC Recognises Shinde Faction As Real Shiv Sena
Uddhav Calls Meeting Of Party Leaders To Discuss Road Ahead After EC Recognises Shinde Faction As Real Shiv Sena Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 10:06 am

A day after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the rival camp, on Saturday called a meeting of his party leaders and functionaries to discuss the future course of action. 

The meeting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders, deputy leaders, elected representatives, and spokespersons will be held at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, Thackeray's aide said. 

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde.

Related stories

Thackerays Lose The Shiv Sena Symbol But 'Mashaal Burns Bright'

EC Decision Proves That Shinde Is Leader Of Real Shiv Sena: Fadnavis

This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil. 

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where the chief minister enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members.


Shinde broke ranks with Thackeray in June last year and formed the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In its order, the Commission said 40 MLAs, supporting the Shinde faction, garnered 36,57,327 votes out of a total of 47,82,440 votes, which accounts for approximately 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning MLAs. This was in contrast with 11,25,113 votes garnered by 15 MLAs whose support is claimed by the Thackeray faction.

Thackeray had on Friday termed the EC's decision as "dangerous for democracy", and said he would challenge it in the Supreme Court, while CM Shinde had described the development as a "victory of truth and people". 

Tags

National Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Election Commission Eknath Shinde Supreme Court BJP Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts