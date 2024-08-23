National

Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today

Indian Air Force on Friday airlifted multiple NDRF teams and relief supplies to flood-affected areas in Agartala to aid human assistance in relief operations.

Rescue operation in Tripura
Rescue operation in Tripura Photo: PTI
Heavy rainfall and landslides in Tripura have led to the deaths of at least 22 people, with two others reported missing, officials said. The severe weather has forced 65,400 people to seek refuge in 450 relief camps after their homes were damaged by the flooding.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in Tripura on Thursday and Friday.

All educational institutions across the state will remain closed on Friday due to the inclement weather, an official order said.

Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods - | Photo: PTI
Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods

BY Outlook Web Desk

Chief Minister Manik Saha in a post on social media informed that ten people were buried under the rubble after landslides hit the Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar.

“... I convey my deepest condolence to the families of the victims. This is an irreparable loss. The state government has announced payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family as financial assistance,” he said.

Earlier, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue Department, had said that 12 people died due to heavy rainfall in the northeastern state.

“So far, 12 people have lost lives and two persons are missing. Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage to physical infrastructure and agriculture crops along with damage to houses and livestock. The actual figures will be known after a field assessment is conducted,” he said at a press conference.

Around 17 lakh people have been affected in the northeastern state, the official said.

Pandey said landslides were reported from 2,032 places, out of which 1,789 have been cleared, while restoration work is underway at the other spots.

“Erosion to roads occurred at 1,952 locations,” he said.

He said the Centre has provided two helicopters for airlifting stranded people in Gomati and South Tripura districts.

Over 750 people have been evacuated all over the state, the Assam Rifles said in a release.

“Riflewomen of Assam Rifles are leading the relief and rescue operations in Tripura. Four rescue columns were launched in various parts of the state, including East Kanchanbari, Kumarghat, Unakoti district, Amarpur of Gomati district, Bishalgarh, Sepahijala and Tripura West,” it said.

