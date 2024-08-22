Education

Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods

Taking to X, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced that all educational institutions will remain closed "until further notice"

Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods | Photo: PTI
Amid the devastating flood situation in Tripura, the state government has decided to close all schools and colleges in the state "until further notice". Taking to X, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced that all educational institutions will remain closed.

"Due to the current flood situation, it has been decided that all educational institutions, including Government, Government-aided, and private(Schools, Colleges and State run universities) will remain closed until further notice. A formal notification will be issued shortly," the CM stated on X.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Due to the devastating flooding situation in Tripura, Union home minister Amit Shah has ordered the deployment of 11 NDRF teams from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for rescue and evacuation operations.

The floods, which were triggered due to heavy rainfall in the state, have killed at least 10 people as of Wednesday. Around 34,100 people were rendered homeless and relocated to around 346 relief camps across the state.

Schools Closed In Mizoram Due To Heavy Rainfall

Amid the flood situation in Tripura, heavy rainfalls continue to lash over the neighbouring state of Mizoram as well. In light of the excessive rainfall, schools in Mizoram capital Aizawl and Kolasib district have been ordered to stay shut.

Schools were closed in Aizawl and Kolasib districts on Tuesday due to the torrential rainfall which triggered landslides in several places. Public notices issued by the district administrations said that schools will remain closed on Thursday for the safety and well-being of students.

