Tribals Converting To Other Religions Should Not Get Reservation Benefits: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday demanded that the Centre bring in provisions to deny reservation benefits to the members of the Scheduled Tribes who convert to other religions.

Raising the issue of religious conversion During Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he claimed without naming anyone that members of the Scheduled Tribes are misled and converted to other religions.

“The centre has submitted before the Supreme Court that reservation (benefits) will not be extended to the members of the Scheduled Castes who have converted to other religions, especially Islam and Christianity,” Dubey.

The same system should also be applicable in case of the members of the Scheduled Tribes converting to other religions, he said.

“They (scheduled tribes) should not get a reservation (benefits),” he added

The members of the Scheduled Tribes are being converted “at a large scale in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and the North East”, Dubey claimed, without taking names.