Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Traffic Disruptions Likely In Parts Of Delhi

Foreign ministers of G20 countries will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2 to deliberate on pressing global challenges 

Traffic jam due to RD Parade rehearsal
Traffic is likely to be affected in parts of the national capital Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 11:03 am

Traffic is likely to be affected in parts of the national capital on Wednesday in view of the arrival of diplomats and foreign ministers to attend the G20 meeting here. 

Foreign ministers of G20 countries will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2 to deliberate on pressing global challenges 

Foreign ministers of almost all G20 countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Canada's Melanie Joly, are set to attend the meeting. 

Commuters took to Twitter to complain about the traffic situation on Dwarka to Gurgaon road, near Delhi Cantonment railway station, from Rajouri Garden to Punjabi Bagh, Rohini underpass, etc. 

There were also reports of traffic disruption at Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi and from Dwarka Sector 6-7 red light to Sector-1 red light.

