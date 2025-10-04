Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga stated that discussions with the NC will determine the distribution of seats among alliance partners. He emphasised that final decisions on the number of seats and candidates will result from talks between party leaderships in New Delhi. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said party leadership will decide whether to leave a seat for Congress. He added that the Central Working Committee will meet to decide which party to support in the polls. A senior NC leader said the party will field three candidates: Farooq Abdullah, Chaudhary Ramzan (North Kashmir), and Sajad Kitchloo (Kishtwar).