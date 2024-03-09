NC Will Win 3 LS Seats In Kashmir For INDIA Bloc, Alliance Will Grow: Farooq Abdullah

After PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed unhappiness over the National Conference's decision to contest all three Lok Sabha constituencies in Kashmir, NC president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said both parties are part of the INDIA coalition and the NC will win the seats for the alliance.

Mehbooba Mufti had on Friday said that the NC's decision was "disappointing" and a "setback to the hopes of the people of J&K". She also accused the NC of reducing their Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to a "joke".

“I do not know what she (Mufti) had said… National Conference stands on its own feet and has won three seats (in the 2019 general elections). We are part of the alliance and she is also part of the alliance. If the National Conference wins (these seats) again, they will win it for the INDIA alliance and so what is the problem,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The NC leader said he is sure that the INDIA alliance will always grow because it is needed “for the future of India and democracy". He said that "everybody wants a secular India where we all can live in peace, harmony and progress".

“India is for all. India is not Pakistan. The Constitution of India was framed on the lines that we are all one. How does that matter what religion you hold and what language you speak and what your culture is. It is a united India,” he said.

Asked about Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on PAGD, he said assembly elections are coming and “we will see what we will do. I am sure they (BJP-led government) will try to hold the assembly polls with parliamentary elections.”