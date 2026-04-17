Supreme Court Warns Madhya Pradesh Of Paramilitary Deployment To Rein In Chambal Sand Miners

The National Chambal Sanctuary, a 5,400 sq km protected area co-administered by the three states, is a critical habitat for the endangered gharial.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Paramilitary Deployment To Rein In Chambal Sand Miners
The court noted that illegal sand mining has created an "environmental crisis" that now threatens the "very project of gharial preservation". Photo: File photo
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday delivered a sharp rebuke to the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, warning that it will order the deployment of paramilitary forces and impose a complete ban on sand mining if they fail to curb rampant illegal excavation in the ecologically fragile National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.

Taking a suo motu cognisance of the worsening situation, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the "utter failure" of the state governments is "writ large on the face of the record" and that rampant mining has wreaked "havoc" on the riverbed ecosystem.

"The statutory framework is well-armed to deal with the mining mafias, but apparently, the administrative authorities are dragging their feet for reasons which are not difficult to discern," the court remarked, adding that the states have until May 11 to implement stringent measures.

The National Chambal Sanctuary, a 5,400 sq km protected area co-administered by the three states, is a critical habitat for the endangered gharial (long-snouted crocodile), the Ganges river dolphin, and the red-crowned roof turtle. However, the court noted that illegal sand mining has created an "environmental crisis" that now threatens the "very project of gharial preservation".

The court's intervention was triggered by alarming reports of the "sand mafia's" aggression. Earlier hearings revealed that forest guards have been killed and the structural integrity of the Ater-Fatehpur bridge, used by thousands daily, has been compromised because miners dug up the foundation pillars.

Related Content
Watch: Pregnant Woman Thrashed, Forced To Walk 3 Km With Teenage Boy On Shoulders - null
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Forced To Shave Head and Carry Husband on Shoulders
Child Trafficking - null
163 Minor Boys Being Trafficked From Bihar To Maharashtra Rescued In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni
null - null
Malwa Stallions, Backed By Entrepreneur Megha Rajak Set For MPL Debut
The death of Khamenei, 86, in a major attack launched by the US and Israel was announced on March 1 by Iranian state television. - PTI/S Irfan; Representative image
Shia Families In MP Observe Silent Eid Al-Fitr In Tribute To Ayatollah Khamenei
Related Content

To dismantle the illegal network, the Supreme Court issued a comprehensive list of directions mandating a "trace and track" mechanism:

In response to the apex court's wrath, the Morena district administration in Madhya Pradesh imposed a complete ban on sand excavation and transportation from the Chambal river on Thursday. In an unprecedented move to cripple the logistics of illegal mining, the administration also ordered petrol pumps to stop selling fuel to unregistered vehicles for a period of two months.

The Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) has already been deployed at key locations such as Rajghat and Deora. The court has warned that any dereliction of duty by state officers will result in personal liability and contempt of court proceedings.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Litton-Hassan Keep Chase On Track | BAN - 106/2 (20.4)

  2. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  5. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  3. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  2. Italian Journalist Fined For Mocking PM Meloni's Height: 'You're Only 4 Feet, Can't Even See You’

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Outlook Explainer: How Recent Israeli Actions Are Fuelling Fears Of A ‘Greater Israel’ Project

  5. South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Gun Charges

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Litton-Hassan Keep Chase On Track | BAN - 106/2 (20.4)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More