Srinagar: 4 Dead, Several Missing After Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River In Gandbal Nowgam

At least four people were reported dead and several others were missing after a boat capsize incident in Jhelum river of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday. So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, officials said.
Outlook India has learnt that the boat that overturned in Jhelum river in Srinagar's Gandbal Nowgam area was carrying 26 passengers, including some school students.
A rescue operation was underway at the time of writing this report, with the State Disaster Response Force team deployed at the site.
Local media said that the boat was carrying people from Ganderbal to Batwara.
Incessant rains in Jammu and Kashmir over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum. Four people were rescued from flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar as heavy rains lashed city.
An avalanche alert and orange alert for rain was sounded by the weather department for parts of Kashmir. An alert for an avalanche of 'medium' danger level was issued for Kupwara and Ganderbal districts on Saturday.
The weather department had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the region between April 13 and 15.