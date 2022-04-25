Monday, Apr 25, 2022
National

Sonia Condoles Demise Of Veteran Congress Leader Sankaranaryanan

Sonia Condoles Demise Of Veteran Congress Leader Sankaranaryanan
Priyanka, Rahul, and Sonia Gandhi File photo

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 1:18 pm

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Governor K Sankaranarayanan, and said it is a loss to the nation. The 89-year old senior Congress leader, who served as governor of various states, passed away at his residence in Kerala's Palakkad on Sunday. 

"Deeply saddened at the demise of veteran Congress leader and ex-governor K Sankaranarayananji.He will always be remembered for his services to Kerala as UDF convener and a humane governor of several States. His demise is a loss to the entire nation," she said in her condolence message.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences and said his contributions would be remembered for a long time.

"Sad to hear about the demise of former Governor, and veteran Congress leader, Shri K Sankaranarayanan Ji. His stellar contributions to the nation, and to the Congress party, shall be remembered for a long time to come," Rahul Gandhi said.

Sankaranarayanan had served as governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa as Governor. The senior Congress leader was a four-time legislator and had held finance, excise and agriculture portfolios in various governments in Kerala.

(With PTI inputs)

