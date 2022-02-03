Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Small Fringe Pro-Khalistan Elements In Canada Spreading Anti-India Feelings: Govt

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha said: ‘There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities’.

Small Fringe Pro-Khalistan Elements In Canada Spreading Anti-India Feelings: Govt
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 4:17 pm

A small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada is spreading anti-India feelings and the government remained closely engaged with that country over the issue, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

He told Rajya Sabha that both governments have recognised the fundamental principle of respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India and Canada as the basis of bilateral ties.

"The vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share a warm emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between India and Canada," Muraleedharan said. 

"There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities," he said.

The minister was replying to a question.

"The government of India remains closely engaged with the Government of Canada to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities by the extremist elements," he said.

Muraleedharan said the government maintains close contact with the Indians in Canada, and its policy is to make continuous efforts to strengthen the bond with the community. 

To a separate question, he said no pledge or commitment has been made by India and Japan for spending USD 10 billion and funding patterns under the public-private partnership for the Asia Africa growth corridor.

Muraleedharan, referring to an India-Japan joint statement of 2017, said the prime ministers of the two countries welcomed the efforts to explore the development of industrial corridors and industrial networks for the growth of Asia and Africa.

In the joint statement, he said the two prime ministers expressed their strong commitment to work together to enhance connectivity in India and with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region including Africa.

Tags

National India Parliament Rajya Sabha Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Canada Khalistan Africa Asia Indo-Pacific Region V Muraleedharan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Media Reports Claiming 50l Unused Covishield Doses May Go Waste By Month End 'misleading': Govt

Media Reports Claiming 50l Unused Covishield Doses May Go Waste By Month End 'misleading': Govt

SC Sets Aside Detention Order Of Accused In Fake Remdesivir Case

Actively Considering Grant Of Classical Status To Marathi Language: Govt

People Of Punjab Want AAP To Form Next Govt In State: Mann

Reports About Covid-19 Vaccination Fraud ‘Baseless', 'Misleading’: Govt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast