Situation Horrific In Sandeshkhali, There Is Complete Lawlessness: Suvendu

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who arrived in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday afternoon after getting permission from the Calcutta High Court, described the situation in the strife-torn area as "horrific" and a "clear example of anarchy".

Adhikari, along with another BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, spoke to the locals, including women, who narrated their "spine-chilling" experiences endured at the hands of local TMC leaders, including absconding Shahjahan Sheikh. The BJP leaders were welcomed by locals, including women, after they reached Sandeshkhali by crossing the Kalindi River on a boat from Dhamakhali.

"The experiences narrated by the locals are spine-chilling. Their lands have been usurped, and women exploited... and everything happened with the help of the police and the administration. The situation is completely horrific and is a clear example of anarchy prevailing in the area," he said.

Adhikari, who was once a close confidante of the then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee during the days of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007-08, was seen visiting houses and speaking to locals in Sandeshkhali.

He switched over to the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. Earlier in the day, police had stopped the leader of the opposition in the assembly from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday allowing Adhikari to visit the trouble-torn area.

"The police have now allowed me and fellow BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali, following the order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court," Adhikari said as he was escorted by the law enforcers to Dhamakhali ferry ghat, from where he crossed Kalindi River by boat to reach Sandeshkhali.