90% Of Waterways Development Projects Completed: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that 90 per cent of projects undertaken for development of waterways in the last 10 years have been completed.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister urged youngsters to take advantage of the potential provided by improved waterways, especially for cheaper transportation of goods and maritime-related career opportunities.

Speaking at a programme to mark the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects of Inland Waterways Authority of India worth over Rs 284 crore here, Sonowal said, "Timely and quality implementation are hallmark of good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi". "I am glad that 90 per cent of the projects undertaken in waterways development under Modi ji in last 10 years have been completed within his tenure itself. The remaining one-two projects will be completed by this yearend", the minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways added.

Sonowal inaugurated a passenger-cum-cargo terminal at Bogibeel, Inland Water Transport terminal at Sonamura and an upgraded terminal at Karimganj and Badarpur at the programme. He also announced six tourist jetties at various locations on the Brahmaputra river, 19 passenger vessels for national waterways 2 and 16, and extension of jetty, integrated office and bank protection, besides laying the foundation of the Dhubri office complex.