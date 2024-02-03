Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir, Gulmarg Records Minus 10.6 Deg C

Several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday as the MeT department has forecast moderate top-heavy snowfall in the valley over the next 48 hours.

While it started snowing early in the morning in the higher reaches of Kashmir, the plains of the valley also witnessed snowfall as the day progressed, officials said. They said the day temperatures are likely to stay between zero and three degrees Celsius at most places in Kashmir.

Authorities have issued avalanche warnings in hilly and mountainous areas of Kashmir while motorists have been advised to drive carefully in view of slippery roads, the officials said. Meanwhile, there was respite from intense cold conditions last night but the minimum temperature stayed several degrees below the normal for this time of the year.