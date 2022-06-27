Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Shiv Sena Workers Confront Rebel Maharashtra Minister Supporters, Police Avoids Clash

Maharashtra Crisis: The supporters of rebel state minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, with the Eknath Shinde-led group and some Shiv Sena workers confronted each other in Kolhapur.

Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 2:54 pm

The supporters of rebel Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who is camping with the Eknath Shinde-led group in Guwahati, and some Shiv Sena workers came face to face with each other in Kolhapur  district on Monday. 

However, police intervened and tried to keep the two groups away from each other to avoid a clash, a senior police official said. 

The supporters of Yadravkar, an independent MLA from Shirol in Kolhapur, came out to back him in Jaysingpur town, one of the supporters said. 

A group of Shiv Sena workers also tried to stage a protest near the spot.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said that Yadravkar's had supporters gathered outside the MLA's office. 

The police stopped the Shiv Sena workers, who were approaching the spot, about 200 metres away, he said.

"Heavy security has been deployed. The police are ensuring the two sides do not clash," Balkawade said.

Nine ministers of the Shiv Sena have so far joined the rebel camp in Assam's Guwahati city.

Majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs have sided with Shinde and are currently camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

