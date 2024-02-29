Shajahan Sheikh Under 'Legal Protection', Has Become Police Guest: BJP

The BJP on Thursday dubbed the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh as a "legal protection" given to him and slammed the West Bengal police for not charging him with the crime of sexual assault and land grab levelled against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman by many women in Sandeshkhali.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference that Sheikh has been arrested in the case involving violent attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials by a mob affiliated to him. He asked as to why the West Bengal police has in such a case not handed over his custody to the central agency.

He said the video of Sheikh striding ahead with the cops following him looked more like a case of him being escorted instead of being under arrest. Clearly, he has moved from the "protection" given to him by the government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to become a "guest" of the police, he alleged.

The TMC leader was under "secular protection" all these days when he was supposedly on the run while he is now under legal protection, Trivedi said. He claimed that the accused was seen showing a victory sign and said the Mamata Banerjee government symbolises the "Mughal mindset" which saw triumph in atrocities against women.

Trivedi also accused Karnataka Congress leader B K Hariprasad of suggesting that Pakistan may be an enemy country for the BJP but not for his party.