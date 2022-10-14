Shah Should Have Spoken About Undeclared Emergency In The Country : Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Thursday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his jibes aimed at Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "forgetting JP's ideology" and said that he should have spoken about the "undeclared emergency" in the country that has been imposed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The country is witnessing dictatorship in the name of democracy, Yadav alleged.

Yadav told reporters, “Whatever Shah had said was sheer bakwas (rubbish). BJP has nothing to do with either Jayaprakash Narayan (JP)) or his ideologies. People in BJP know how to manage an event. They organized one in Sitab Diara (Sarana) on the birth anniversary of JP and Shah attended it…That’s all”.

The union home minister had visited the socialist leader's village on October 11 and inaugurated a statue of him on his 120th birth anniversary.

Shah, he said, should have spoken about the "undeclared emergency" that has been imposed in the country by the NDA government at the Center, he quipped when asked about Shah's comment during his visit that 'disciples of JP have sacrificed his ideology for power and are now sitting in the lap of the Congress'.

"The BJP led-government at the Centre is a dictatorial government. Where is democracy ?" Yadav said.

He ruled out any difference within the RJD as reported in certain sections of the press.

When reporters asked him about the reason behind the absence of Bihar RJD president Jagdananad Singh from the party’s two-day national convention in Delhi, Yadav said, “You people don’t know about Jagdanand Singh jee. He is a true party worker and a leader. There are no differences within the party at all”.

Yadav termed as "baseless" BJP’s allegations that Bihar government has failed to comply with a Supreme Court’s order that led to the deferment of urban local body elections in the state.

"Who held the portfolio of this department for a long time in the previous government? BJP leaders should ask its own party men (Sushil Modi, Suresh Sharma, Tarkishore Prasad) who held this portfolio in the previous government,” he said.

(Inputs from PTI)