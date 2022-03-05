Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Shah Is Hopeful That Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine Will Positively Impact Assembly Polls

Votes will be counted on March 10, along with that of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Shah Is Hopeful That Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine Will Positively Impact Assembly Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the ongoing UP elections PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 9:53 pm

Implying that the government has been keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine since January, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the successful evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country will have a positive impact on the ongoing assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Shah said the government had issued an advisory as early as February 15 for Indians in Ukraine.

Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The government has been keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine since January, he said.

Related stories

MEA Advisory Leaves Indian Students Stuck In Sumy ‘Confused’ 

We Will Focus On Better Policing If SP Comes To Power: Akhilesh Yadav

Newsflash | PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting On Ukraine

"Over 13,000 citizens have reached India and more flights are coming in. This process had a positive impact on elections and on the people also," Shah said.

The government launched 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

Shah said, "The government sent Russian-speaking teams to four nearby countries of Ukraine and also set up a control room. Till March 4, we were successful in bringing out 16,000 citizens from Ukraine."

With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut since February 24 due to the ongoing Russian military offensive, Indian citizens who were stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The last of the seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on March 7.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Russia Invades Ukraine Indian Students In Ukraine Evacuation Of Indians Students Stuck In Sumy Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP BJP And Ukraine Amit Shah Student Evacuation PM Modi India Ukraine Russia Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation