Services On Delhi Metro Red Line Hit By Snag, Restored After Over Two Hours

Services on a segment of the Red Line of Delhi Metro were affected for nearly two-and-a-half hours due to a major technical snag on Friday evening, officials said.

Red Line connects Rithala in northwest Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad. "Train services between Inderlok and Pitampura section of the Red Line were affected from 5:35 PM to 8 PM today to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the up line (going towards Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda from Rithala)," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

During this period, train services on Red Line were regulated and public announcements were made. "Train services were temporarily not available between Inderlok and Pitampura section due to the absence of OHE, resulting from the breakdown of contact wire at 5:35 PM. Single Line service (through down line) was made available on this affected section, i.e. Inderlok & Pitampura, from 6:25 PM onwards, by ensuring availability of OHE (overhead equipment) on down line," it said.

Normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of the Red Line during this period, i.e, from Inderlok to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, and from Pitampura to Rithala, officials said.

DMRC had also tweeted to alert commuters. "Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 6:23 PM. About 8:15 PM, it again tweeted, "Red Line Update Normal services have resumed".

In its statement, DMRC said, "Normal services on the entire Red Line from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda was resumed at 8:00 PM onwards".

