Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over ED Notice To Sonia Gandhi

A heated argument ensued between the two camps in the assembly, following which the Congress members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the Centre over the central agencies' actions.

undefined
The Odisha Assembly witnessed a noisy scene after Congress and BJP legislators got involved in a war of words over the ED's fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 8:31 am

The Odisha Assembly on Saturday witnessed a noisy scene after Congress and BJP legislators got involved in a war of words over the Enforcement Directorate's fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi for questioning in connection with its probe into a money laundering case. 

During the Zero Hour, BJP's deputy leader in the House B C Sethi pointed out the central agency's raid on a West Bengal minister's residence in connection with an alleged school jobs scam.

As soon as he referred to the ED's notice to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati accused the BJP of using the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED against political opponents.

Related stories

ED Defers Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi’s Summons To July 26

Sonia Gandhi Questioned By ED: Congress Workers Protest In MP's Indore

Maharashtra Congress Slams ED Action Against Sonia Gandhi; Nana Patole Says Party Ready To Take On Government

Bahinipati alleged that those who have pointed out the Centre's failures are getting notices from the central agencies as attempts have been made by the BJP-led central government to suppress the opposition voice. 

BJP legislator Mohan Maji, who is also the opposition chief whip in the Odisha assembly, rubbished the Congress allegation, claiming that summons and notices are served by the agencies only after getting substantial evidence against the accused, including certain political leaders in some cases.

A heated argument ensued between the two camps in the assembly, following which the Congress members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the Centre over the central agencies' actions. 

Unable to run the House smoothly, Speaker BK Arukha adjourned the House twice for brief periods and later till 4 pm. The Enforcement Directorate summoned Gandhi for a second round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on July 25. The Congress leader, who is recovering from Covid, was questioned for about two hours on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Ruckus In Odisha Assembly ED Notice Sonia Gandhi Money Laundering Case Covid Suppress Opposition Voice Heated Argument Congress BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations