National

Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has flagged the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) as a major obstacle to J&K's power generation.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah |
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the valley prepares for a long, harsh winter with frequent power cuts, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday flagged the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan as a major obstacle to J&K's power generation.

“The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) restricts the ability of river-rich Jammu and Kashmir to harness its huge hydropower potential, primarily due to storage constraints,” Omar said on Tuesday.

He highlighted the limiting clauses in the treaty that restrict Jammu and Kashmir from realising its full hydropower potential by only permitting run-of-the-river projects. “Hydropower is Jammu and Kashmir's only viable energy source. The region is compelled to rely on power imports from other states, which adversely impacts its economy,” the chief minister said.

India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory to the pact. The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of the waters of several cross-border rivers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Between India And China, A River At The Centre Of Power Politics

However, Omar's comments drew criticism from the opposition. Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), told reporters in Srinagar that it is the only treaty that has withstood wars and tensions between India and Pakistan. While acknowledging that J&K has suffered losses because of the treaty, Mehbooba accused the BJP of exploiting the issue for political gain.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that Omar Abdullah's family has historically handed over power projects to the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). "Sheikh Abdullah gave the Salar project to NHPC, and Farooq Abdullah handed over seven projects in 1997," she stated.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the only state that, despite generating electricity, remains in the dark. Our electricity goes to the NHPC, which then sells it back to us." The chief minister should focus on seeking the return of at least two power projects from the Centre, Mehbooba asserted.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah’s Many U-Turns

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone echoed Mehbooba's concerns, labelling Omar Abdullah's remarks as "right-wing gibberish" aimed at appeasing BJP.

He proposed dividing J&K’s water resources into two categories, with Category I including resources available for hydropower generation within treaty limits, and Category II comprising those restricted by specific treaty parameters.

“We should have been net exporters of power. Instead, we are net importers of power,” he stated.

null - null
Valley Of Dams

BY Naseer Ganai

India and Pakistan have jointly managed the Indus basin's six rivers for over 60 years, despite four wars and persistent tensions.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed in 1960, divides the rivers between the two nations, with India controlling the eastern rivers—Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas—and Pakistan controlling the western rivers—Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus.

Under the treaty, India is obligated to allow the waters of the western rivers to flow into Pakistan with limited exceptions. The treaty also permits India to develop hydroelectric projects on the western rivers, provided they are "run-of-the-river" schemes that do not significantly alter water flow or storage, ensuring that Pakistan's water rights, as the downstream riparian, are not adversely affected.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score: Promoted Tilak Varma Hits Fifty But Visitors Lose Quick Wickets; IND - 138/4 In 14 Overs
  2. Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch OMA v NED In India On TV, Online
  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Action In Pics - See The Best Photos From Centurion
  4. Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Wicketless On Comeback As Bengal Struggle Against MP
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First In Centurion As Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  2. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  4. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
  5. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign