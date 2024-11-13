Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis

As the valley prepares for a long, harsh winter with frequent power cuts, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday flagged the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan as a major obstacle to J&K's power generation.
“The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) restricts the ability of river-rich Jammu and Kashmir to harness its huge hydropower potential, primarily due to storage constraints,” Omar said on Tuesday.
He highlighted the limiting clauses in the treaty that restrict Jammu and Kashmir from realising its full hydropower potential by only permitting run-of-the-river projects. “Hydropower is Jammu and Kashmir's only viable energy source. The region is compelled to rely on power imports from other states, which adversely impacts its economy,” the chief minister said.
India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory to the pact. The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of the waters of several cross-border rivers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Also Read | Between India And China, A River At The Centre Of Power Politics
However, Omar's comments drew criticism from the opposition. Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), told reporters in Srinagar that it is the only treaty that has withstood wars and tensions between India and Pakistan. While acknowledging that J&K has suffered losses because of the treaty, Mehbooba accused the BJP of exploiting the issue for political gain.
The former Chief Minister pointed out that Omar Abdullah's family has historically handed over power projects to the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). "Sheikh Abdullah gave the Salar project to NHPC, and Farooq Abdullah handed over seven projects in 1997," she stated.
"Jammu and Kashmir is the only state that, despite generating electricity, remains in the dark. Our electricity goes to the NHPC, which then sells it back to us." The chief minister should focus on seeking the return of at least two power projects from the Centre, Mehbooba asserted.
Also Read | Omar Abdullah’s Many U-Turns
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone echoed Mehbooba's concerns, labelling Omar Abdullah's remarks as "right-wing gibberish" aimed at appeasing BJP.
He proposed dividing J&K’s water resources into two categories, with Category I including resources available for hydropower generation within treaty limits, and Category II comprising those restricted by specific treaty parameters.
“We should have been net exporters of power. Instead, we are net importers of power,” he stated.
India and Pakistan have jointly managed the Indus basin's six rivers for over 60 years, despite four wars and persistent tensions.
The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed in 1960, divides the rivers between the two nations, with India controlling the eastern rivers—Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas—and Pakistan controlling the western rivers—Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus.
Under the treaty, India is obligated to allow the waters of the western rivers to flow into Pakistan with limited exceptions. The treaty also permits India to develop hydroelectric projects on the western rivers, provided they are "run-of-the-river" schemes that do not significantly alter water flow or storage, ensuring that Pakistan's water rights, as the downstream riparian, are not adversely affected.