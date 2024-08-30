National

Revanth Reddy Apologises For Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail After SC Rap: 'Taken Out Of Context'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed regret over his statements against the Apex Court's order regarding the bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday apologised for his comments about the bail granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case. This comes a day after the Supreme Court reprimanded him for his comments suggesting a 'deal' between the BJP and the BRS for securing bail for Kavitha. 

Taking to X, Revanth Reddy said, "I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court."

"I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem," Telangana Chief Minister added.

Revanth Reddy Remarks: What Did SC Say?

Irked over Reddy's statement pointing towards a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS for securing bail for Kavitha, the top court said such statements might create apprehensions in minds of people.

"Have you read in the newspaper what he said? Just read what he has stated. What sort of statement is this by a responsible chief minister? That might rightly create apprehension in the minds of people. Is this a kind of statement which should be made by a chief minister? A constitutional functionary is speaking in this manner?", said the SC bench headed by Justice B R Gavai on Revanth Reddy's remarks.

"Why should they drag court in political rivalry? Do we pass orders on consultations with political parties? We are not bothered by politicians or if anybody criticises our orders. We do our duty as per conscience and oath," a three-judge bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy.

BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months
'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Did Revanth Reddy say?

Commenting on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had expressed scepticism over the fact that she got bail in five months while Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months and Kejriwal is yet to get it.

"It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls . There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP," he had alleged.

"It took 15 months for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to get bail, and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still waiting. Yet, Kavitha managed to secure bail in just five months. It raises questions about possible behind-the-scenes support of the BJP," Revanth added.

