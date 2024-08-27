National

SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy scam

Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha
Supreme Court grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The SC bench hearing Kavitha's pleas also noted that she has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.

The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody | - PTI
Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal In Rouse Avenue Court, Calls AAP Chief 'Sutradhaar'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Supreme Court Hearing On Kavitha's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to show what "material" they had to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, sought bail saying the probe against her has already been completed by the two agencies.

He also referred to the apex court's verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a co-accused in the two cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, claimed that Kavitha had destroyed/formatted her mobile phone and her conduct amounted to tampering with evidence.

Rohatgi termed the allegation "bogus".

"What is the material to show that she was involved in the crime," the bench asked Raju.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 - X/@msisodia
Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts

BY Outlook Web Desk

The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail.

