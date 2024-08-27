National

'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH

BRS Leader K Kavitha walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail after almost five and a half months after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. The Supreme Court granted the BRS leader bail on Tuesday.

k kavitha bail
BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | Photo: PTI
info_icon

BRS Leader K Kavitha walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail after almost five and a half months after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. The Supreme Court granted the BRS leader bail on Tuesday.

Walking out of the Tihar Jail, the leader was met with chants of "Jai Telangana". Thanking her supporters and speaking to the media outside Tihar Jail, K Kavitha stated that the main reason she was arrested and put into jail was "politics".

"I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight," the BRS leader said.

The leader further added that BRS will continue to fight against the allegations legally and politically. "They have only made BRS and KCR's team unbreakable".

K Kavitha Granted Bail As SC Raps ED, CBI

In a relief to the BRS leader, K Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the alleged corruption and money laundering cases against her. The apex court ruled that Kavitha's custody was no longer required as both the CBI and ED had completed the probe against the BRS leader.

"The appellant (Kavitha) is directed to be released forthwith on bail … on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs 10 lakh in each of the cases," said the bench comprising of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswananthan. The top court also allowed her appeals against the July 1 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had denied her bail in the two cases.

During the hearing, the central agencies came under the scanner of the apex court, which accused the Ed and CBI of following a "pick and choose" policy.

"You will pick and choose anyone? The prosecution has to be fair. You can't pick and choose anyone. What is this fairness? A person who incriminates himself has been made a witness," said the top court, adding "Tomorrow you will pick up anyone as you choose and leave anyone as you choose as an accused? Very fair and reasonable discretion!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Olly Stone Set To Make First Test Appearance Since 2021
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes India Will Break Final Barrier
  3. Jay Shah Takes Helm As ICC's Independent Chairman
  4. Women's T20 WC 2024: India To Face West Indies, South Africa In Warm-Up Matches - Check Fixtures
  5. World Test Championship Standings: Pakistan Slip To Eighth Spot After Loss To Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Highlights: MBSG Complete Comeback To Book Finals Spot On Penalties
  2. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC (4-3 Pens), Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final: MBSG March Into The Final
  3. Serie A Transfers: Samuel Iling-Junior Joins Bologna On Season-long Loan From Aston Villa
  4. Premier League Transfers: Chelsea's Main Aim To Offload Players, Says Enzo Maresca
  5. Uruguayan Football Star Juan Izquierdo In Critical Neurological Care At Brazilian Hospital
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH
  2. Delhi: Money Generated From Excise ‘Scam’ Was Spent As Per Kejriwal’s Wishes In Goa, CBI Tells Court
  3. No 'Miya-Muslims' In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'I Will Take Sides' Remark Sparks Uproar
  4. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  5. Madhya Pradesh: 1 More Cheetah Dies At Kuno National Park
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  3. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  4. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
World News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. A Syrian Journalist Who Reports For Int'l Agencies Is Arrested By Turkish-backed Authorities
  3. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  4. Israel Rescues 52-Year-Old Qaid Farhan Alkadi From Gaza, 110 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity
  5. Russia-France Ties Hit 'All Time Low' After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Foreign Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day