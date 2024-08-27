'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH

BRS Leader K Kavitha walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail after almost five and a half months after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the excise policy scam. The Supreme Court granted the BRS leader bail on Tuesday.
Walking out of the Tihar Jail, the leader was met with chants of "Jai Telangana". Thanking her supporters and speaking to the media outside Tihar Jail, K Kavitha stated that the main reason she was arrested and put into jail was "politics".
"I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight," the BRS leader said.
The leader further added that BRS will continue to fight against the allegations legally and politically. "They have only made BRS and KCR's team unbreakable".
K Kavitha Granted Bail As SC Raps ED, CBI
In a relief to the BRS leader, K Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the alleged corruption and money laundering cases against her. The apex court ruled that Kavitha's custody was no longer required as both the CBI and ED had completed the probe against the BRS leader.
"The appellant (Kavitha) is directed to be released forthwith on bail … on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs 10 lakh in each of the cases," said the bench comprising of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswananthan. The top court also allowed her appeals against the July 1 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had denied her bail in the two cases.
During the hearing, the central agencies came under the scanner of the apex court, which accused the Ed and CBI of following a "pick and choose" policy.
"You will pick and choose anyone? The prosecution has to be fair. You can't pick and choose anyone. What is this fairness? A person who incriminates himself has been made a witness," said the top court, adding "Tomorrow you will pick up anyone as you choose and leave anyone as you choose as an accused? Very fair and reasonable discretion!"