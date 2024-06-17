Reasi J&K Attack: MHA Hands Over Probe Into Terror Strike On Bus To NIA

Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over the probe into the June 9 terror attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The terrorist attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi killed nine people, including three women and a child, and injured 33 others after the vehicle fell into a gorge following an ambush.
The National Investigation Agency took over the Reasi terror attack case from Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 15 and filed a fresh First Information Report following Ministry of Home Affairs orders.
The terrorists opened fire at the bus at around 6 pm when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.
The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire.
Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the terror attack. In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks on "tourists and non-locals" and called the Reasi attack only the "beginning of a renewed start", according to reports.
After the Reasi attack, there have been three more terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Doda, in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review security situations in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka were also part of the meeting.