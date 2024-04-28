Rajasthan: Police Arrests Expelled Bikaner District President Of The BJP Minority Morcha, Days After He Criticised Modi's Speech

Ghani was recently expelled from his post as the Bikaner district president of the BJP minority morcha for his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of him went viral on social media, in which Ghani had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the statements made at a rally in Banswara district earlier this month and following which he was expelled from the primary membership of BJP for six years.
The Bikaner police confirmed that Ghani was taken into preventive custody under CRPC section 151 for breach of peace.
"We visited Ghani's residence a few days ago as a precautionary measure to check his well-being after his recent statement went viral. It was a routine process. On Saturday he arrived at the Mukta Prasad Nagar police station and confronted the police officials on why they visited his house and also misbehaved. As a result, we booked him under section 151 CRPC and took him into preventive custody,” Dhirendra Shekhawat, SHO, Mukta Prasad Nagar police station, Bikaner told Outlook.
"When we had reached Ghani's house, he was not there, and family members said that he was in Delhi. But on Saturday noon he visited the police station and got into a confrontation, made a ruckus and questioned the police on why the vehicle was sent to his place", added Shekhawat.
When asked about Ghani's release, Shekhawat told Outlook, "We have put him inside the lock-up and he will be later presented before an additional district magistrate".
Why was Ghanni expelled?
In an interview with national TV channel News24, Ghani had expressed his disappointment by the Prime Minister’s comments made in Banswara. "As a minority (Muslim member) of the BJP, I am asked questions by the community when I go to seek votes for BJP", he told the TV channel in response to the PM's speech.
On April 21, while addressing an election rally in Banswara, the Prime Minister had made statement alleging that when Congress was in power, it had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation and Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".
PM Modi's statement in the rally resulted in widespread controversy in several sections including the opposition, Congress.
The BJP’s disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat confirmed, "Ghani was expelled for six years “for breach of discipline” as he tried to destroy the image of BJP through his interview in the media. The action is taken against everyone who speaks against the party while being in the party".
Further commenting on the issue, BJP's Bikaner president Vijay Acharya told Outlook, "Ghani was expelled because of his statement against the party. The decision was taken by the BJP’s state level disciplinary committee".
Ghani has been associated with ABVP during his college days and was a member of BJP for 15 years. He held the post of the President of the Minority cell in Bikaner.