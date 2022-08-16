Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Accuses Sachin Pilot Of ‘Instigating’ Workers

Rajasthan: Tonk MLA and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has often been seen raising the issue of honour and respect of party workers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 3:29 pm

In a veiled attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said some leaders are instigating party workers by telling them they are not being treated with respect. 

He made the remark while addressing an Independence Day program at Shaheed Memorial.

"Some of our people, leaders instigate workers by telling them that they should be respected and honoured. It has become a 'jumla'. Have you ever honoured and respected the workers? Do you even know what honour and respect is?," the senior Congress leader said without taking any names. 

"We have become a leader from a worker by getting honour and respect," he said.

Tonk MLA Pilot has often been seen raising the issue of honour and respect of party workers.

The CM said he also started his career in politics as a party worker at the National Students Union of India (NSUI) -- the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

He said party workers' honour and respect are most important to him, assuring workers that Congress's good days will come some or the other day.

Later in the day, Pilot was absent from the all-party virtual meeting conducted to review the situation of districts affected by the Lumpy Skin disease.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Rajasthan Congress Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Workers Chief Minister Tonk MLA Rift
