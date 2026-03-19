Italy Vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs: Azzurri Seek Home Comfort Against Green And White Army

Italy won the European Championship under Roberto Mancini in 2021 but it was also under Mancini that the Azzurri failed to qualify for the following year’s World Cup

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Gennaro-Gattuso
Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ITA face NIR in a must-win FIFA WC 2026 playoff match

  • The Azzurri finished second in their group to end up in the playoffs again

  • Italy has won all seven of its home games against Northern Ireland

Italy is coming off a record performance at the Winter Olympics.

Kimi Antonelli just became the second youngest driver at 19 to win a Formula One race and is considered The Next Big Thing in auto racing.

The Azzurri rugby squad beat England for the first time in the Six Nations. Jannik Sinner is back to winning ways on the tennis court.

An entire generation — basically anyone under 15 — has no memory of the last time Italy played in the World Cup: An elimination loss to Uruguay in 2014 in Brazil remembered for Luis Suarez’s bite of Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder.

“For generations of Italians, the World Cup was the time when the country came together and waved our flag,” Abodi tells La Stampa. “Our national spirit now extends beyond soccer but it would still be nice to share those emotions with younger fans.”

Doomed Qualifying Campaign

Italy’s qualifying campaign was doomed in the opening match by a 3-0 loss at Erling Haaland’s Norway — leading to coach Luciano Spalletti being replaced by Gennaro Gattuso.

The Azzurri then went on a six-match winning streak before losing again to Norway in November to finish second in their group and end up in the playoffs again — the stage where Italy was eliminated by Sweden before the 2018 World Cup and by North Macedonia in 2022.

Related Content
India beat New Zealand in the final to win ICC T20 World Cup 2026. - AP
India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour
Ireland's captain Paul Stirling during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Paul Stirling Resigns From Captaincy After Ireland's Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign
Nepal players in action during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match agaisnt Canada on February 5, 2026. - | Photo: X/CricketNep
'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown
File photo of the Italy national cricket team. - ICC
Italy At ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Azzurri Chase Golden Moment In Maiden Outing
Related Content

Northern Ireland Troubled Italy Before

Ranked 13th, Italy will be a heavy favorite against No. 69 Northern Ireland.

But the Azzurri should be reminded that their last meeting, a 0-0 draw in Belfast in 2021, plunged the recently crowned European champion into the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup..

Italy has won all seven of its home games against Northern Ireland and the opponent’s captain, Liverpool right back Conor Bradley, is out injured.

Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill was also appointed Blackburn manager last month in an arrangement that sees him splitting duties

20 Years Since Knockout Match

Italy’s World Cup struggles go back all the way to 2010 and 2014, having failed to advance from its group on both occasions.

The Azzurri’s last World Cup knockout match was when they won the title in 2006 by beating France in a penalty shootout — a match remembered more for Zinedine Zidane headbutting Marco Materazzi.

So it’s no accident that members of the 2006 squad are involved in trying to revive the Azzurri’s fortunes — starting with Gattuso.

Former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who holds the record with 176 appearances for Italy, is the national team’s delegation chief and had a role in selecting Gattuso.

Also, former fullback Gianluca Zambrotta and former midfielder Simone Perrotta are working in the Italian federation’s youth development program.

Dinners In Lieu Of Training Camp

Even with Gattuso and Buffon making their cases, the national team was not able to convince soccer authorities to set up a training camp in the four months since Italy last played.

Instead, Gattuso and Buffon embarked on a tour up and down Italy — plus trips to London, Saudi Arabia and Qatar — to share dinners with the squad’s players and maintain team spirit.

Struggles Go Beyond National Team

Serie A has gone from being a destination for the world’s best players in the 1990s and early 2000s to a competition that now attracts castoffs past their prime from other leagues.

No Italian club has won the Champions League since Inter Milan in 2010.

Italy won the European Championship under Roberto Mancini in 2021 but it was also under Mancini that the Azzurri failed to qualify for the following year’s World Cup.

Mancini left the team in chaos by resigning to take on a lucrative job as Saudi Arabia coach in 2023.

Spalletti had little time to prepare Italy for Euro 2024 and the Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16.

Too Much Attention To Tactics

With the national team’s struggles in mind, Federation President Gabriele Gravina this week unveiled a new youth development program he says is aimed at “overcoming a sort of extreme tacticalism that really worries me.”

Gravina suggests Italian clubs and coaches need to move away from defensive tactics that prioritize “winning at all costs.”

Perhaps the soccer team could learn some lessons from Italy’s successes in other sports, too.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour

  2. IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Huge Blow As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Hamstring Injury - Report

  3. IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Puts Sanju Samson In Same League As Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

  4. Paul Stirling Resigns From Captaincy After Ireland's Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

  5. IPL 2026: Complete List Of Team Sponsors, TV Broadcasters And Streaming Platforms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

  2. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  3. NHRC notice to I&B ministry, CBFC over 'vulgar, double-meaning' lyrics in 'Sarke Chunar' song

  4. BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

  5. SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  2. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  3. Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles could potentially target US: Tulsi Gabbard

  4. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  5. 'For Many Iranians, Dream Of Change Now Feels More Dangerous Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  4. Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  6. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  7. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  8. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy