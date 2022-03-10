Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Punjab Election Results: Humbly Accept Mandate Of People: Navjot Singh Sidhu

According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 1:14 pm

With the Aam Aadmi Party all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state. He also congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God," added Sidhu in a tweet.


The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.

With PTI inputs

