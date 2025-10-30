Marizanne Kapp Overtakes Jhulan Goswami To Become Leading Wicket Taker In ICC Women's Cricket World Cup History

Marizanne Kapp becomes the all time leading wicket taker in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup history
She took 5 wickets against England in the first semi-final
Kapp now has 44 Women's ODI World Cup wickets
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has overtaken Jhulan Goswami to become the leading all time wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old eclipsed the record during South Africa's semi-final tie against England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Thanks to Kapp's effort with the bowl, South Africa became the first finalist of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. It also marks the Rainbow Nation's first-ever appearance in the final of the quadrennial event, which has never been won by teams other than Australia, New Zealand and England.
If India beat Australia in the 2nd semi-final on October 30, then we are guaranteed to have a new champion in the Women's World Cup. The hosts will go head-to-head with the reigning champions in the last 4 stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Marizanne Kapp Becomes The Highest Wicket Taker In Women's World Cup History With Splendid Fifer Against England
South Africa had a nearly perfect performance against England in the semi-finals. In the 1st innings, it was skipper Laura Woolvaardt, who had set the tone with her outstanding 169 off 143 to post a mammoth total of 319 on the board.
In the 2nd innings, Marizanne Kapp battered the English batting line-up with an impressive bowling performance which saw her register figures of 5/20 from 7 overs.
All of her 5 wickets were very important. She first bowled Amy Jones for a duck, and then went on to pick the wickets of Heather Knight (0), Nat Sciver-Brunt (64), Sophia Dunkley (2) and Charlie Dean (0) as South Africa bowled the 4-time champions out for 194 and pulled off a massive 125-run victory in Guwahati.
Before the match against England, Marizanne Kapp literally needed just 5 wickets to overtake former India great Jhulan Goswami and become the all time highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history.
Top 5 Most Wickets In ICC Women's ODI World Cup History
1. Marizanne Kapp SA-W (2009-2025) - 44 Wickets in 30 matches
2. Jhulan Goswami IND-W (2005-2022) - 43 Wickets in 34 matches
3. Lyn Fullston AUS-W (1982-1988) - 39 Wickets in 20 matches
4. Meghan Schutt AUS-W (2013-2025) - 39 Wickets in 28 matches
5. Carole Hodges ENG-W (1982-1993) - 37 Wickets in 24 matches