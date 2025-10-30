Marizanne Kapp Overtakes Jhulan Goswami To Become Leading Wicket Taker In ICC Women's Cricket World Cup History

Marizanne Kapp registered a 5-wicket haul against England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and became the all time leading wicket taker in the tournament's history

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marizanne Kapp Overtakes Jhulan Goswami To Become Leading Wicket Taker In Womens ODI World Cup
Marizanne Kapp celebrates her fifer against England in Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marizanne Kapp becomes the all time leading wicket taker in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup history

  • She took 5 wickets against England in the first semi-final

  • Kapp now has 44 Women's ODI World Cup wickets

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has overtaken Jhulan Goswami to become the leading all time wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old eclipsed the record during South Africa's semi-final tie against England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Thanks to Kapp's effort with the bowl, South Africa became the first finalist of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. It also marks the Rainbow Nation's first-ever appearance in the final of the quadrennial event, which has never been won by teams other than Australia, New Zealand and England.

If India beat Australia in the 2nd semi-final on October 30, then we are guaranteed to have a new champion in the Women's World Cup. The hosts will go head-to-head with the reigning champions in the last 4 stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Marizanne Kapp Becomes The Highest Wicket Taker In Women's World Cup History With Splendid Fifer Against England

South Africa had a nearly perfect performance against England in the semi-finals. In the 1st innings, it was skipper Laura Woolvaardt, who had set the tone with her outstanding 169 off 143 to post a mammoth total of 319 on the board.

Related Content
Related Content

In the 2nd innings, Marizanne Kapp battered the English batting line-up with an impressive bowling performance which saw her register figures of 5/20 from 7 overs.

All of her 5 wickets were very important. She first bowled Amy Jones for a duck, and then went on to pick the wickets of Heather Knight (0), Nat Sciver-Brunt (64), Sophia Dunkley (2) and Charlie Dean (0) as South Africa bowled the 4-time champions out for 194 and pulled off a massive 125-run victory in Guwahati.

Before the match against England, Marizanne Kapp literally needed just 5 wickets to overtake former India great Jhulan Goswami and become the all time highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history.

Top 5 Most Wickets In ICC Women's ODI World Cup History

1. Marizanne Kapp SA-W (2009-2025) - 44 Wickets in 30 matches

2. Jhulan Goswami IND-W (2005-2022) - 43 Wickets in 34 matches

3. Lyn Fullston AUS-W (1982-1988) - 39 Wickets in 20 matches

4. Meghan Schutt AUS-W (2013-2025) - 39 Wickets in 28 matches

5. Carole Hodges ENG-W (1982-1993) - 37 Wickets in 24 matches

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  2. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AFG Beat ZIM By 53 Runs To Gain 1-0 Lead In the 3 Match Series

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Today

  3. Kerala High Court Directs BCI to Approve Two Seats for Transgender Students in All Law Colleges

  4. Delhi Cloud Seeding 2025 Update: Artificial Rain Trials Completed, But City Awaits Measurable Rainfall

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Pakistan Says Talks with Afghan Taliban on Cross-Border Terrorism Failed

  5. Amazon To Cut 14,000 Jobs Amid AI-Driven Strategy Shift

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’