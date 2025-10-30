Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

Nigerian author and Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka has revealed that the United States has revoked his non-immigrant visa, a move he believes is linked to his recent public criticisms of US President Donald Trump. At age 91, Soyinka — the first African to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 — said a letter dated October 23 sent by the U.S. Consulate in Lagos instructed him to bring in his passport so his visa could be cancelled, citing “additional information” that emerged after the visa was issued.