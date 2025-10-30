France Redefines Rape Law To Include Lack Of Consent

The reform follows years of debate and gained momentum after the high-profile Pelicot case, in which 50 men were convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot, who had been drugged unconscious by her husband. Many defendants argued they were unaware she was incapable of consenting, exposing a loophole in the previous law. The new provision aims to close that gap, clarifying that the absence of consent alone is enough to establish a crime.