6-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP; Father Dies By Suicide

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar Mishra said preliminary investigation suggests the man took the extreme step because he was distressed by the incident involving his daughter.

6-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP; Father Dies By Suicide
Deeply distressed by the alleged rape of his six-year-old daughter, a man allegedly died by suicide here on Friday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred under the Khukundoo police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

According to the police, the victim and his six-year-old daughter were living with a friend, a resident of Maharajpur village, in a rented accommodation for the past two months.

Police said that on Tuesday night, while they were asleep, the friend allegedly raped the child.

The father woke up during the incident. Upon seeing the act, he allegedly attacked his friend with a knife, injuring him on his neck and private parts, police said, adding that the accused is currently receiving treatment at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

Following the incident, the man was summoned to the police station for action. He returned home on Thursday evening, ate dinner, and went to sleep with his daughter, officials stated.

On Friday morning, after waking up, he made tea, performed prayers, then seated his daughter outside the room, locked the door from the inside, and allegedly hanged himself, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar Mishra said preliminary investigation suggests the man took the extreme step because he was distressed by the incident involving his daughter.

Police and forensic teams have reached the scene and are investigating the matter, the officer added.

