16-Year-Old Dalit Student Raped by Five Men in Lucknow

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Pandey, Krishnanagar, detailed to PTI that the pair had stopped in the orchard to talk when the assailants approached. "They beat up her acquaintance, who managed to flee, leaving the girl vulnerable. The five men then raped her and warned her against telling anyone before fleeing the scene." Traumatized, the survivor confided in a male relative, who promptly alerted authorities. She was rushed to a local hospital for medical examination and treatment, where her injuries were confirmed.