Mumbai Police Rescue 17 Children After Hostage Standoff in Powai Studio, Accused Killed

Rohit Arya lured 17 teens to a Powai studio under the pretext of web series auditions before holding them hostage with an air gun and chemicals.
Police teams, including QRT and bomb squad units, broke into the studio through a back grill after failed negotiations and shot Arya during the rescue.
All 19 hostages, including 17 children, were safely freed; Arya was brought dead to the hospital after taking fire.
Police successfully rescued up to 19 people on Thursday afternoon, including 17 children who had been kidnapped by a man inside a studio in the Powai neighbourhood of Mumbai.
The man was declared to be brought dead to HBT Hospital, according to ANI.
The hostage situation, which lasted approximately an hour, ended with the man, identified as Rohit Arya, being taken into custody.
"All the children are safe and have been handed over to their parents," said Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).
Arya had apparently called the children -- boys and girls around 15 years old -- for an audition for a web series, the official said.
He stated that Arya was also carrying some chemicals and an air cannon.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade, police received a report at approximately 1:45 pm regarding a guy holding children hostage inside the R A Studio at the Mahavir Classic building.
According to him, Powai police officers arrived to the scene accompanied by a fire department team, a bomb detection and disposal squad, and a Quick Response Team (QRT).
Arya posted a video on social media prior to the rescue, stating that he did not want money and that he only wanted to talk to a few people and ask them questions.
He threatened to burn down the studio if he was not permitted to do so.
According to DCP Nalawade, a police team entered the studio through the lavatory.
Once alerted, the police rushed to the scene. “The police broke open the grill on the back side of the room in the building and managed to enter. A police officer fired one round, which hit Arya. All the children are safe and have been handed over to their parents,” the official further said.
The man who assisted the police, seventeen children, and an elderly person were all saved.
According to the DCP, police are looking into Arya's past.
"It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome....To save the children's lives was our priority," Nalawade said, adding that further investigation was underway.
“Looking at the situation, the police fired one bullet, which hit Arya, and he suffered an injury,” the officer said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.
It is not confirmed yet if this firing caused death of Arya.
"At present, we do not have much information about Arya, but we are gathering details about his background. The police are conducting a panchnama of the site and recording statements of people present in the studio and the building,” the official said.
