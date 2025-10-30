Racing Club Vs Flamengo: Brazilian Club Enters Copa Libertadores Final After Goalless Second Leg
Flamengo are into the Copa Libertadores final after salvaging a scoreless draw against Racing Club on Thursday (October 30, 2025) in the second leg of their semi-final. The Brazilian club managed to hold on to the 1-0 lead it took in the first leg, and will be aiming to win the prestigious South American soccer tournament for the fourth time. Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in 1981, 2019 and 2022. Another win for Flamengo would give Brazil an eighth title in the past nine editions of the tournament. Flamengo held on to clinch a final spot despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Gonzalo Plata was sent off in the 56th minute.
