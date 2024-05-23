Pune Car Crash: Teen's Grandfather, Having Links Chhota Rajan, Summoned Over Accident For Inquiry

As the latest development in the intensifying case over the recent car crash in Pune that killed two people, the crime branch of Pune Police on Thursday brought the grandfather of the accused 17-year-old boy to office for inquiry.
Earlier, the grandfather of the teen was made guarantor for the accused teen's bail as the speeding Porsche killed two 24-year-olds in Pune. However, now what draws more attention is his alleged connection with gangster Chhota Rajan.
About the Chhota Rajan connect
As per media reports, CBI earlier filed chargeshheet against the juvenile's grandfather for contracting gangster Chhota Rajan in 2009 to kill undivided Shiv Sena's Ajay Bhosale.
It has been reported that the boy's grandfather initiated the family's construction business and sought Ajay Bhosale's intervention in a property dispute between the teen's grandfather and his sibling. However, Bhosale the Sena candidate in 2009 assembly elections from Wadgaon-Sheri, refused to do so when contacted by Chhota Rajan.
It is suggested that the teen's grandfather suspected that Bhosale favoured the his brother instead of him. Hence, he asked Chhota Rajan to eliminate Bhosale.
As per the CBI chargesheet, Chhota Rajan hired a hitman to eliminate Bhosale who allegedly shot at the Shiv Sena leader's car when he drove through Koregaon Park. However, the bullet hit the car's driver instead while Ajay Bhosale escaped unharmed.
Notably, the father of the accused teen has been remanded to police custody till May 24. According to the FIR by Pune Police, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving license, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.