National

Pune Car Crash: Teen's Grandfather, Having Links Chhota Rajan, Summoned Over Accident For Inquiry

The grandfather of the teen was made guarantor for the accused teen's bail earlier as the speeding Porsche killed two 24-year-olds in Pune. However, now what draws more attention is his alleged connection with gangster Chhota Rajan. As per media reports, CBI earlier filed a chargeshheet against the juvenile's grandfather for contracting gangster Chhota Rajan in 2009 to kill undivided Shiv Sena's Ajay Bhosale.

PTI
Visual from the accident spot inn Pune | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the latest development in the intensifying case over the recent car crash in Pune that killed two people, the crime branch of Pune Police on Thursday brought the grandfather of the accused 17-year-old boy to office for inquiry.

Earlier, the grandfather of the teen was made guarantor for the accused teen's bail as the speeding Porsche killed two 24-year-olds in Pune. However, now what draws more attention is his alleged connection with gangster Chhota Rajan.

About the Chhota Rajan connect

As per media reports, CBI earlier filed chargeshheet against the juvenile's grandfather for contracting gangster Chhota Rajan in 2009 to kill undivided Shiv Sena's Ajay Bhosale.

Visual from the car crash spot in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver's Bail Cancelled, Grandfather's Links With Chhota Rajan Found | Latest Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

It has been reported that the boy's grandfather initiated the family's construction business and sought Ajay Bhosale's intervention in a property dispute between the teen's grandfather and his sibling. However, Bhosale the Sena candidate in 2009 assembly elections from Wadgaon-Sheri, refused to do so when contacted by Chhota Rajan.

The mangled Porsche at the accident spot in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death

BY Outlook Web Desk

It is suggested that the teen's grandfather suspected that Bhosale favoured the his brother instead of him. Hence, he asked Chhota Rajan to eliminate Bhosale.

As per the CBI chargesheet, Chhota Rajan hired a hitman to eliminate Bhosale who allegedly shot at the Shiv Sena leader's car when he drove through Koregaon Park. However, the bullet hit the car's driver instead while Ajay Bhosale escaped unharmed. 

The Porsche Taycan that hit the motorbike in Pune's Kalyaninagar. - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub | New Details

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Notably, the father of the accused teen has been remanded to police custody till May 24. According to the FIR by Pune Police, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving license, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram, Sri Venkateswara College Receive Bomb Threat Calls
  2. Mumbai Billboard Row: 100 Notices, Penalties Issued Against Owner Bhavesh Bhinde | Details
  3. New Driving Licence Rules From June 1st: No Need For Driving Tests At RTO
  4. Smart Power Meters Not Overcharging, ‘Check Meters’ To Be Installed For Comparison: Gujarat Govt
  5. Nifty Hits All-Time High, Sensex Climbs Over 800 Points
Entertainment News
  1. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  3. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
  4. Shruti Haasan FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika: I Am Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle
  5. Kriti Sanon Shares Video Celebrating 10 Years In Bollywood, Calls It 'The Most Magical Decade' Of Her Life
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay
  2. Toni Kroos Retirement: Real Madrid Great Aiming To Go Out On A High In La Liga Farewell Party
  3. South Africa Tour Of West Indies: Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  4. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. RCB Vs RR, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Bengaluru 'Needed A Push', Says Captain Faf After Defeat
World News
  1. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
  2. New Portrait Of Kate Middleton Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
  3. American Airlines Backtracks After Blaming 9-Year-Old In Hidden Camera Incident
  4. India-Born Jaya Badiga Appointed Judge In Sacramento County Superior Court
  5. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah, Rahul Takes Delhi Metro Ride
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay