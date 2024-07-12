National

Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee IAS Calls Navi Mumbai DCP To Release Relative Accused Of Theft

On May 18, 32-year-old trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly contacted Navi Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Pansare with a request to release a transporter, Ishwar Uttarwade, arrested in a theft case by Panvel police this year.

X/@sathyashrii
Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: X/@sathyashrii
info_icon

Amid the spiralling row over trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's inappropriate demands and allegedly false claims f disabilities, a fresh development surfaced on Friday suggesting that the on-probation IAS officer earlier 'pressured' a DCP to release one of her relatives apprehended in a theft case.

According to PTI, the incident took place on May 18 when 32-year-old Khedkar allegedly contacted Navi Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare with a request to release a transporter, Ishwar Uttarwade, arrested in a theft case by Panvel police this year.

Puja Khedkar's mother is in the limelight now over a purported old video of her going viral, showing her yelling at a man while waving a pistol. - X/@tweets_prateekg
IAS Officer Puja Khedkar: Amid Row, Her Mother Seen Waving Gun In Old Video | Latest In Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

While the caller identified herself as Khedkar, police said they were not sure if the person was indeed the IAS officer or an impostor. However, the DCP refused to entertainment the request and Uttarwade is still in judicial custody.

Navi Mumbai police reported the matter to Pune collector's office and the home department. Reportedly, DCP Pansare was directed to send a report on the matter to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik.

IAS officer Puja Khedkar | - X/@TheNewsWale
IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Audi Has 21 Pending Traffic Violations, Needs To Pay Rs 27,000 In Penalty

BY Outlook Web Desk

On-probation Civil Service officer Puja Khedkar's transfer from Pune to Washim was ordered as she used a siren on her private vehicle, an Audi luxury sedan.

What added to the controversy was her claims of being visually and mentally impaired. Notably, Khedkar persistently refused to undergo the mandatory medical tests to confirm her disabilities which has now led to the question that how and why was she appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

IAS officer Puja Khedkar | - X/@TheNewsWale
Fake Certificate, Whatsapp Chats, Panel Formed: Top Points On Pune IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides the unlawful usage of a siren, Khedkar also used VIP number plates, and a sticker saying 'Government of Maharashtra'. Moreover, allegedly she was found using Pune Additional Collector Ajay More's office while he was away by removing his nameplate and furniture, and demanded letterheads.

