Puducherry: BJP Names Karaikal Candidate, Seat-Sharing With AINRC Finalised

Summary of this article
Bharatiya Janata Party announces M Arulmurugan as candidate for Karaikal (South) for April 9 Assembly polls.
Ticket denials trigger protests by supporters of leaders like Sai J Saravanan Kumar and A Baskar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) in the Union Territory, on Sunday announced M Arulmurugan as its candidate for the Karaikal (South) constituency for the Assembly polls schedules for April 9.
A press release issued by the BJP’s central office in New Delhi confirmed the development.
The BJP has been allotted 10 seats in the AINRC-led alliance in the 30-member territorial Assembly.
The seat-sharing arrangement was finalised following a meeting between AINRC leaders and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Under the agreement, the AINRC will contest 16 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi have been allotted two seats each.
The BJP had earlier released its first list, announcing candidates for nine of the 10 seats allotted to it.
Territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam is seeking re-election from Mannadipet on a BJP ticket, while Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam is contesting again from Manavely.
Sai J Saravanan Kumar, a former minister in the current government, has been denied a ticket. Instead, E Theepainthan, a nominated legislator in the outgoing Assembly, has been fielded from Oussudu. Supporters of Saravanan Kumar staged protests on Saturday, burning party identity cards outside the BJP office.
Similarly, former legislator A Baskar, who joined the BJP after leaving the AIADMK a few months ago in the presence of Mandaviya at Mudaliarpet, was also left out of the candidates’ list. His supporters, too, staged protests.
Baskar is the elder brother of AIADMK secretary A Anbalagan.
(with PTI inputs)